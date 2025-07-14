Hello! This is a small update that adds a new option to the pause menu: Monster List, where you can view all discovered monsters, sorted by zone.
There are 187 monsters in total to discover.
To unlock entries, simply use the magnifying glass on any monster you haven't analyzed yet. Once analyzed, you'll be able to view their base stats.
Patch 1.04.5 – Monster List
