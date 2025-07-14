 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19217337 Edited 14 July 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! This is a small update that adds a new option to the pause menu: Monster List, where you can view all discovered monsters, sorted by zone.
There are 187 monsters in total to discover.
To unlock entries, simply use the magnifying glass on any monster you haven't analyzed yet. Once analyzed, you'll be able to view their base stats.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3372081
