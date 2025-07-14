Welcome, masterful Blacksmiths!

The time has come! After more than a year in development, we’re excited (and a bit stressed) to announce that Blacksmith: Ignite the Forge is now officially released! 🛠️ And for a better start, we’re offering you a 10% release discount!

Watch the release trailer to get a glimpse of what the game has to offer:

Our hammers and anvils are hot as hell from all the work! It’s been an amazing journey for our small indie team here at Floodgate Crew. We learned a ton and made new friends, but most importantly, we feel we’ve crafted a cool game for you! The spark for this project came from a simple thought: there just aren’t enough games about being a blacksmith (like really being one). We wanted to make a game where you feel that the weapons you craft actually have an impact on the game’s world—a game we’d genuinely want to play ourselves. And now, it’s here!

To everyone who played the demo, joined the closed beta, and gave us honest feedback: THANK YOU. Your insights and support helped shape this game into something we're truly proud of. We’ve come a long way thanks to YOU, craftsmen! That goes without saying.

Now, to the point!

In case it’s the first time you’re seeing our game, let’s give you a quick introduction. Blacksmith: Ignite the Forge is a mix of a simulator, strategy, and auto-battler. Become a master smith, craft various weapons, and enhance them with magical runes. Equip a team of adventurers with your hand-made tools, send them on missions, gather loot to upgrade your forge, and save the land!

So, what awaits you in the full release in terms of content? And what has changed from the demo version? Take a look at the full list:

12 ore types to experiment with alloy combinations and effects

27 weapon templates to forge, including 7 legendary weapons

5 forge tool upgrades to unlock new capabilities

Reworked rune enchanting system with 7 runes, each offering 5 magical effects

9 dwarf types, each with unique skills and personalities

3 story bosses + 4 optional mine bosses to challenge your skills

3 acts filled with smithing challenges and narrative beats

5 potions to power up your dwarves in battle

Improved visuals and environmental polish

All of that is fully localized into English, Polish, Japanese, German, French, and Simplified & Traditional Chinese!

For those who played the demo version

Due to the extensive changes, fixes, and improvements made to the release version, demo save files will not carry over. We know that’s a bit of a bummer, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience. That said, the final version is a completely upgraded experience compared to the demo, with new systems, mechanics, and content that should make starting over a breath of fresh air!

Anything to report?

We’ve tested the game extensively and we’re happy with its current state, but as always, bugs can sneak through (#indiegamedev all the way). If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please post in the Steam Discussions or join us on Discord. We’ll be constantly on the lookout for your reports, and we’ll do our best to get rid of the issues ASAP!

What’s next after launch?

While we’re not planning any major content expansions at the moment, we’re definitely not done with the game. Post-launch, our focus will shift to adding extra layers of polish—that means ongoing bug fixes, quality-of-life tweaks, and audio improvements to enhance the overall experience. And after we’re finished, we’ll probably take a well-deserved break and then get to developing our next game!

Have fun playing!

That’s all for now! We really can’t wait for you to try the game out and share your feedback. We hope the gameplay will bring you a lot of fun (and a dose of strategic, tactical planning). The forge is lit, the hammers are hot, and the dwarves are ready to save the province from Chaos! There’s nothing left but to join in and lead the way, blacksmiths!

Cheers, and take care of your Forge!

Floodgate Crew / Awaken Realms



