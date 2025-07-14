\[Update 2.1.1 Patch Notes]
This update focuses on UI fixes and improvements to auto click behavior for a smoother gameplay experience.
Key Changes
Fixed text being cut off on the left side of the guide screen
Adjusted background transparency in some scroll views for better readability
Fixed flickering tooltips for special enemies
Fixed issue where turn would not progress when using a skill during auto click
Added right-click outside the board to cancel auto click
Fixed issue where damage text didn't follow the mouse during auto click
Thank you for playing!
We’ll continue to improve the experience with your feedback in mind.
Changed files in this update