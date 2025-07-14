\[Update 2.1.1 Patch Notes]

This update focuses on UI fixes and improvements to auto click behavior for a smoother gameplay experience.

Key Changes

Fixed text being cut off on the left side of the guide screen

Adjusted background transparency in some scroll views for better readability

Fixed flickering tooltips for special enemies

Fixed issue where turn would not progress when using a skill during auto click

Added right-click outside the board to cancel auto click

Fixed issue where damage text didn't follow the mouse during auto click

Thank you for playing!

We’ll continue to improve the experience with your feedback in mind.