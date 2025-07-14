 Skip to content
14 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Update 2.1.1 Patch Notes]

This update focuses on UI fixes and improvements to auto click behavior for a smoother gameplay experience.

Key Changes

  • Fixed text being cut off on the left side of the guide screen

  • Adjusted background transparency in some scroll views for better readability

  • Fixed flickering tooltips for special enemies

  • Fixed issue where turn would not progress when using a skill during auto click

  • Added right-click outside the board to cancel auto click

  • Fixed issue where damage text didn't follow the mouse during auto click

Thank you for playing!
We’ll continue to improve the experience with your feedback in mind.

