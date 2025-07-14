Hello friends,

I'm thrilled to announce that today my game Super Loco World is officially launching as part of the Steam Automation Fest!

This is a very important and exciting moment for me — you never know how the audience will react to your game. Maybe everything will go well and I'll continue making indie games, or maybe I’ll have to get a “real job” (haha). But regardless, I’m proud of what we achieved with our tiny team (core team of 2). And while it might sound cliché, this is truly my dream game. I had this idea for a long time, and it’s exactly the kind of trains game I was always missing.

Changes since the Demo

I admit that Super Loco World Demo wasn’t perfect. But we gathered and carefully analyzed all your feedback to fix problematic parts of the game. So let me share what was changed in the full game compared to the demo.

The main issue almost everyone pointed out was the tutorial. So we completely overhauled it — now it includes video guidance and is split into separate step-by-step lessons to help you better understand basic gameplay concepts. We also added contextual hints about how to automate railway signals.

Another big change was reworking one of the demo’s core mechanics — island creation. It sounded good on paper, but in practice it added unnecessary complexity and made late-game logistics clunky once you had multiple islands. So in the full game, you’ll play on one large island. And instead of creating new islands, a new and more elegant mechanic has been introduced: you choose where to found a town and where to place production regions. Of course, there are some restrictions — for example, lumber mills can only be placed near forests, and the fishing industry must be created near the ocean.

On top of that, we made numerous small UI improvements, fixed most of the bugs and annoyances we could find, and even improved the graphics a bit. I’m sure you’ll notice and appreciate all these changes in the full release.

Post launch plans

We’re planning at least one major update after launch that will include everything we wanted to add on release but didn’t have time for. More specifically:

Accessibility improvements , including key rebinding and updated save system

Difficulty settings , allowing both easy mode (e.g. transparent trains or infinite money) and harder game mode where you’ll have to count every coin

Smaller improvements, like being able to take a loan when funds are low, and a display showing your current economy status

I also see great potential in extending the game with additional objectives, gameplay scenarios, or even entirely new game modes. But I don’t want to promise anything just yet — first, I want to make sure you have interest in continuing to play Super Loco World after the main campaign is completed.

Finally

Thank you for all your support and feedback! I’d also like to invite you to our cozy Discord server , where you can share your thoughts about the game and show off what you’ve built (I seriously can’t wait to see it!).

So, if you’re into logistics games, automation, or just appreciate unique and unusual games — go get Super Loco World!

- Andriy



