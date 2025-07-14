Eh, a technical issue. It seems that this ultimate achievement cannot be unlocked, but the latest version (Version 1.2) has solved it. Thanks for the feedback from the players!
Fixed the bug where the ultimate achievement cannot be unlocked
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update