Optimizations

01. Extended the interval between invasions.

02. Improved the on-map display range for still-locked teleport arrays.

03. Increased the amount of seeds obtained from farmland.

04. Wheat and wheat seeds are now sold by the Herb Merchant.

05. Slightly raised the success rate of taming demonic beasts.

06. Re-balanced the stats of the boss “Shan Hui.”

07. Reduced the difficulty of several bottleneck quests.



New Features

01. Divine Sense can now scan teleport arrays.

02. A teleport array has been added to the starting canyon.

03. Added a “Repair” UI button to the Refining Bench and Crafting Bench.

04. Added a one-click “Sort” button for storage chests.

05. Added Spirit Stone deposits in cave zones.

06. Added a capture mechanic for the boss “Shan Hui.”



Bug Fixes

01. Refined the logic for the “Unstuck” feature.

02. Fixed an issue where later tutorial quests could break.

03. Fixed a bug preventing a clan visit from completing if the clan’s grand array was destroyed and then revisited.

04. Fixed teleport array special effects not displaying.

05. Raised the Core’s max HP (manually repair it once by standing near the Core, pressing J, opening “More Actions,” and selecting “Repair”).

06. Fixed an issue where items taken from Immortal’s Abode could be lost.

07. Fixed abnormal initial cooldowns on treasure chests.

08. Fixed the player work-speed bonus not applying to items crafted by wandering cultivators.

09. Fixed a bug where dismantling guard buildings would drop tamed pets.

10. Fixed a bug causing the player’s defense to drop to zero inside poison mist.

11. Fixed incorrect display of cultivation-art bonuses.

12. Fixed inability to rename pets (you can now rename them in the pet interface, opened with N).

13. Fixed inability to dismantle certain items.

14. Fixed incorrect descriptions for pills in the crafting panel.

15. Fixed some pills and herbs that had no effect or the wrong effect.

16. Corrected the incorrect recipe for Log Hearts.

17. Fixed a bug that ended Clan Wars when mounting a ride after they had begun.

18. Disabled movement casting for the Vortex spell.

19. Fixed the Vortex spell’s pull height.

20. Fixed incorrect descriptions for auxiliary artifact stat bonuses.

21. Fixed some blueprints unlocking incorrectly.

22. Fixed skills becoming unusable after being interrupted mid-cast.

23. Fixed unimplemented effects in the Artifact-cultivation path.

24. Fixed persistent skills dealing no damage to enemy buildings.

25. Fixed the missing water-splash effect when dash-flying over water.

26. Fixed multiple HP bars appearing on clan grand arrays.

27. Fixed the Beast-cultivation path’s capture-rate bonus not applying.

28. Fixed pets taken from guard posts being unsummonable.

29. Fixed the Corpse-Bell blueprint not unlocking.

30. Fixed the Illusory Mirror blueprint not unlocking.

31. Fixed tutorial quests failing to complete if buildings were constructed ahead of schedule.

32. Fixed captured beasts not attacking after being caught with a Gourd.



Removals

01. Removed the lifespan penalty upon breakthrough failure.

02. Removed the pre-birth cutscene.

03. Removed test beast-eggs on the sky islands.