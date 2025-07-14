Additions

- orbital cannons (only iron cannons are working atm)

- ship AI VO (for now AI generated, will hopefully get replaced later)

- better play field border marking

- material icons in build menu category buttons

- trees now have their own gib sprites and break sound

- build menu category names are now localized

- coast biomes are now guaranteed to have at least one land tile on each lane (to make it winable without the block building unlocked)

- a small flashing text object during the last wave reminds players that they are in the last wave

- tech tree tabs can now be cycled with the tab key

- nuked coast world map tiles



Changes:

- increased the time until the secret extra wave spawns (120s -> 160s)

- aliens in water can no longer burn

- zone lost cutscene now always plays at normal speed

- slightly decreased ranged alien health (250 -> 240)

- decreased range alien damage (15 -> 12)



Bugfixes

- ranged alien's pathfinding made the game freeze in coast biomes

- light positions were calculated incorrectly (way too high above ground)

- it was not possible to destroy a lamp building

- ray alien had no behaviour for when being in a dead end (land ahead, buildings to north/south)

- mines placed on blocks assumed they were in water

- ocean biome had less ore generated than intended

- screenshot function (F1 key) now saves transparent pixels correctly

- water aliens did not receive explosion damage from a building's death diagonal to their position

- nuked world map tiles were sometimes at wrong positions

- alien tower projectile speed was frame rate dependent