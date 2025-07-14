Additions
- orbital cannons (only iron cannons are working atm)
- ship AI VO (for now AI generated, will hopefully get replaced later)
- better play field border marking
- material icons in build menu category buttons
- trees now have their own gib sprites and break sound
- build menu category names are now localized
- coast biomes are now guaranteed to have at least one land tile on each lane (to make it winable without the block building unlocked)
- a small flashing text object during the last wave reminds players that they are in the last wave
- tech tree tabs can now be cycled with the tab key
- nuked coast world map tiles
Changes:
- increased the time until the secret extra wave spawns (120s -> 160s)
- aliens in water can no longer burn
- zone lost cutscene now always plays at normal speed
- slightly decreased ranged alien health (250 -> 240)
- decreased range alien damage (15 -> 12)
Bugfixes
- ranged alien's pathfinding made the game freeze in coast biomes
- light positions were calculated incorrectly (way too high above ground)
- it was not possible to destroy a lamp building
- ray alien had no behaviour for when being in a dead end (land ahead, buildings to north/south)
- mines placed on blocks assumed they were in water
- ocean biome had less ore generated than intended
- screenshot function (F1 key) now saves transparent pixels correctly
- water aliens did not receive explosion damage from a building's death diagonal to their position
- nuked world map tiles were sometimes at wrong positions
- alien tower projectile speed was frame rate dependent
Patch notes alpha 0.23
