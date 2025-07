When With More Team, Change Team Display Color, Enemey Color Lower Saturation

New Challenge: Warlordism, Many Team Of Enemy Fight With Each Other

Better Weather Change: When Paused Use Weather Rocket, Will Not Cause Effect Immediately

Weather Effect Will Still Have Enough Effect In Middle And Late Game: Weather Effect Related With Max Enemy Wave On The Stage

More State Effect Influence: Now Exhaust And Sleep Influence Each Other

Better State Effect Logic, Faster Game Run