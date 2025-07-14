 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19216777 Edited 14 July 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added several European and South American women national teams to the downloadable section.





- Added the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO knockout stage.



- Enhanced the year-end victory card by adding "Most points scored" and "Most points lost" highlights.

