Fixed an issue where Smart Shelving 1 & 2 were not being saved after being researched.

Fixed an issue where Delivery Persons would sometimes skip evening deliveries.

Builder Contractors now start at 2 instead of 1.

Delivery Person and Waste Collector Contractors now start at 1 instead of 0.

Fixed an issue where customers were generating too little trash after the recent AI changes.

Fixed an issue where the New Business Rating Boost was not decreasing daily as intended.

Fixed a bug where the End-of-Day Summary Window always showed Day 45.

Resolved a problem where the summary stated "Tax Paid" even when tax debt was zero.

The Rating Button on the End-of-Day Summary now correctly opens the Rating Graphs.

Removed the sub-rating bar buttons from the summary window, since their graphs are postponed.

Added proper hover info to the sub-rating bars of the End-of-Day Summary window.

Fixed an issue where UI tooltip info would not appear when the game was paused.

Waste Collection Hours are now 16:00 and 04:00, instead of 17:00 and 05:00.