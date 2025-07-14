 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19216764
  • Fixed an issue where Smart Shelving 1 & 2 were not being saved after being researched.

  • Fixed an issue where Delivery Persons would sometimes skip evening deliveries.

  • Builder Contractors now start at 2 instead of 1.

  • Delivery Person and Waste Collector Contractors now start at 1 instead of 0.

  • Fixed an issue where customers were generating too little trash after the recent AI changes.

  • Fixed an issue where the New Business Rating Boost was not decreasing daily as intended.

  • Fixed a bug where the End-of-Day Summary Window always showed Day 45.

  • Resolved a problem where the summary stated "Tax Paid" even when tax debt was zero.

  • The Rating Button on the End-of-Day Summary now correctly opens the Rating Graphs.

  • Removed the sub-rating bar buttons from the summary window, since their graphs are postponed.

  • Added proper hover info to the sub-rating bars of the End-of-Day Summary window.

  • Fixed an issue where UI tooltip info would not appear when the game was paused.

  • Waste Collection Hours are now 16:00 and 04:00, instead of 17:00 and 05:00.

  • Fixed an issue where save files wouldn’t load if they contained a police car just about to leave with a suspect.

