 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 July 2025 Build 19216711 Edited 14 July 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🗡⚔️🗡 Update for TotAL RPG is available for download 🗡⚔️🗡

What’s new in version 1.22:

  • 🪄 Added a new enemy monster - Mimic. Its ability is to create a double of your character, сгкыув by dark magic. The double will have the same equipment and attack you with the same spells that your character has

  • 🪄 Added a new location “Village” for the quest “Save the Survivors” (day and night versions)

  • 🪄 Added an expanded set of new artifacts that enhance abilities. Now each class has an artifact for every ability

  • 🪄 Fixed minor bugs and improved various aspects

The update is also available for the following platforms:

Google Play bit.ly/totalrpga

App Store apple.co/3zaqfhQ

Mac App Store apple.co/3Zeugwk

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2648841
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2648842
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link