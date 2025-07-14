🗡⚔️🗡 Update for TotAL RPG is available for download 🗡⚔️🗡
What’s new in version 1.22:
🪄 Added a new enemy monster - Mimic. Its ability is to create a double of your character, сгкыув by dark magic. The double will have the same equipment and attack you with the same spells that your character has
🪄 Added a new location “Village” for the quest “Save the Survivors” (day and night versions)
🪄 Added an expanded set of new artifacts that enhance abilities. Now each class has an artifact for every ability
🪄 Fixed minor bugs and improved various aspects
The update is also available for the following platforms:
Google Play bit.ly/totalrpga
App Store apple.co/3zaqfhQ
Mac App Store apple.co/3Zeugwk
Changed files in this update