 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19216687 Edited 14 July 2025 – 14:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added chapter select
-Added some new props in chapter 1, at coil
-Fixed Statuettes in BHOP_PAIN having a longer cooldown than intended
-Changed smoothed framerate cap from 144 to 150
-Fixed input buffering extending blade usage in chapter 3
-Tweaked and removed some hints

Changed files in this update

Depot 3509161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link