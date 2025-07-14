-Added chapter select
-Added some new props in chapter 1, at coil
-Fixed Statuettes in BHOP_PAIN having a longer cooldown than intended
-Changed smoothed framerate cap from 144 to 150
-Fixed input buffering extending blade usage in chapter 3
-Tweaked and removed some hints
Update 0.3.54
