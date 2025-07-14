 Skip to content
14 July 2025
-10 new weapons!
-5 battle decks instead of one
-Improved interface
-Effect durations like poison are now displayed above characters and stack
-Electric cards now create chain reactions
-Healing cards now remove a number of effects based on their mana cost
-Explosion card damage now scales based on distance from the center of the character
-Fixed kill registration when pushing a character into water
-New store tab with special deals – buy characters, cards, and more
-Other bug fixes and improvements

