-10 new weapons!
-5 battle decks instead of one
-Improved interface
-Effect durations like poison are now displayed above characters and stack
-Electric cards now create chain reactions
-Healing cards now remove a number of effects based on their mana cost
-Explosion card damage now scales based on distance from the center of the character
-Fixed kill registration when pushing a character into water
-New store tab with special deals – buy characters, cards, and more
-Other bug fixes and improvements
Update 1.0.82
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update