-10 new weapons!

-5 battle decks instead of one

-Improved interface

-Effect durations like poison are now displayed above characters and stack

-Electric cards now create chain reactions

-Healing cards now remove a number of effects based on their mana cost

-Explosion card damage now scales based on distance from the center of the character

-Fixed kill registration when pushing a character into water

-New store tab with special deals – buy characters, cards, and more

-Other bug fixes and improvements