CHANGELOG
Fixed
- Fixed pause and skips buttons hint texts for cutscenes not refreshing when changing language in the game session.
- Fixed Driftcove location not fully visible in the world map at max zoom out in free mode.
- Fixed an issue with Turkish localization in the World Overview page preventing from displaying information about a claimed FA.
- Fixed regression making custom heraldics expand outside the intended UI space.
- Fixed custom heraldics appearing as semi-transparent in some UIs.
- Fixed the Equipment, Consumables and Items tabs in the player Inventory becoming partially unresponsive after using or discarding an item.
- Fixed AI incorrectly estimating reachability for some melee skills, making them not properly usable on XL enemies.
