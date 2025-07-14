 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19216663 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Fixed

  • Fixed pause and skips buttons hint texts for cutscenes not refreshing when changing language in the game session.
  • Fixed Driftcove location not fully visible in the world map at max zoom out in free mode.
  • Fixed an issue with Turkish localization in the World Overview page preventing from displaying information about a claimed FA.
  • Fixed regression making custom heraldics expand outside the intended UI space.
  • Fixed custom heraldics appearing as semi-transparent in some UIs.
  • Fixed the Equipment, Consumables and Items tabs in the player Inventory becoming partially unresponsive after using or discarding an item.
  • Fixed AI incorrectly estimating reachability for some melee skills, making them not properly usable on XL enemies.


Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms Content Depot 919361
