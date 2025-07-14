🚗 A New Era of Control in PathUp!

We’ve released a major update that makes the gameplay smoother, more exciting, and more fair than ever before. Here’s what’s new:

🔧 Improved Car Handling

The vehicle now responds much better to your input — driving feels more realistic and dynamic. Turns are tighter, movements are smoother, and everything is more responsive.

📷 Camera Fixes

No more camera getting in the way! The camera now stays properly behind the vehicle and doesn’t block your view during gameplay.

🗑️ Old “Reset Car” Mechanic Removed

We’ve removed the outdated reset function. Instead, we’ve added something much more fun and skill-based:

🦘 Double Jump Mechanic!

Press \[E] to jump — you’ll see a blue indicator appear.

When the indicator starts pulsing, press \[E] again to perform a Double Jump.

✅ If your timing is right, the indicator turns green , and you’ll launch into the air!

❌ Press too early or too late, and it turns red — the jump fails.

🔁 Auto-Stabilization

Even if the car flips over, it now automatically straightens out quickly, keeping the gameplay fluid and frustration-free.

✨ What does this mean for players?

More intuitive and stable controls

No more annoying resets or camera issues

A skill-based jump system that rewards precision

A smoother, more fun experience overall

🔥 Try the update now — launch PathUp! and feel the difference!