Major 14 July 2025 Build 19216650 Edited 14 July 2025 – 14:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚗 A New Era of Control in PathUp!

We’ve released a major update that makes the gameplay smoother, more exciting, and more fair than ever before. Here’s what’s new:

🔧 Improved Car Handling
The vehicle now responds much better to your input — driving feels more realistic and dynamic. Turns are tighter, movements are smoother, and everything is more responsive.

📷 Camera Fixes
No more camera getting in the way! The camera now stays properly behind the vehicle and doesn’t block your view during gameplay.

🗑️ Old “Reset Car” Mechanic Removed
We’ve removed the outdated reset function. Instead, we’ve added something much more fun and skill-based:

🦘 Double Jump Mechanic!
Press \[E] to jump — you’ll see a blue indicator appear.
When the indicator starts pulsing, press \[E] again to perform a Double Jump.

  • ✅ If your timing is right, the indicator turns green, and you’ll launch into the air!

  • ❌ Press too early or too late, and it turns red — the jump fails.

🔁 Auto-Stabilization
Even if the car flips over, it now automatically straightens out quickly, keeping the gameplay fluid and frustration-free.

What does this mean for players?

  • More intuitive and stable controls

  • No more annoying resets or camera issues

  • A skill-based jump system that rewards precision

  • A smoother, more fun experience overall

🔥 Try the update now — launch PathUp! and feel the difference!

Changed files in this update

