🚗 A New Era of Control in PathUp!
We’ve released a major update that makes the gameplay smoother, more exciting, and more fair than ever before. Here’s what’s new:
🔧 Improved Car Handling
The vehicle now responds much better to your input — driving feels more realistic and dynamic. Turns are tighter, movements are smoother, and everything is more responsive.
📷 Camera Fixes
No more camera getting in the way! The camera now stays properly behind the vehicle and doesn’t block your view during gameplay.
🗑️ Old “Reset Car” Mechanic Removed
We’ve removed the outdated reset function. Instead, we’ve added something much more fun and skill-based:
🦘 Double Jump Mechanic!
Press \[E] to jump — you’ll see a blue indicator appear.
When the indicator starts pulsing, press \[E] again to perform a Double Jump.
✅ If your timing is right, the indicator turns green, and you’ll launch into the air!
❌ Press too early or too late, and it turns red — the jump fails.
🔁 Auto-Stabilization
Even if the car flips over, it now automatically straightens out quickly, keeping the gameplay fluid and frustration-free.
✨ What does this mean for players?
More intuitive and stable controls
No more annoying resets or camera issues
A skill-based jump system that rewards precision
A smoother, more fun experience overall
🔥 Try the update now — launch PathUp! and feel the difference!
