Hi everyone!

Today, Lost in Prayer launches in Early Access, and we are taking this opportunity to create a bundle for those who wish to support Nine Dots by collecting all of our games!

Since we know that GoD Factory’s value is diminished by the fact that there aren’t many players on our servers, we will revise its price by cutting it by half to just 10$ USD in two weeks on July 29th. Meanwhile we're creating a 80% discount for the occasion!

Know that by buying our games, your patronage not only allows us to keep doing our best work on Outward 2 and on Lost in Prayer, but also help us support other small studios like Ever Curious by publishing their project Witherbloom.

It might not be obvious at first sight, but all of Nine Dots games are connected by sharing important design pillars. If you like one of our games, you probably have reasons to like the rest as well.

If you keep supporting us, we’ll keep building a catalog of games that offer you self expression, autonomy, complexity, challenge, discovery, maturity and banger music. Sounds good?

Guillaume Boucher-Vidal, CEO and Creative Director at Nine Dots Studio