Thanks everyone for reporting bugs and sharing your feedback, we deeply appreciate your support in further improving the game and getting all remaining bugs squashed <3
Major Changes and Improvements
- Range Weapon sizes have been rescaled to make range weapon sizes look more consistent. Some range weapons ended up quite tiny compared to others.
- Range Weapons now indicate the current aim angle instead of the previous angle offset to make it easier to see your aiming direction
- Improved Weapon Effects for some range weapons
- The descent expedition return portal now properly leads back to the map and not to the town ankerath to prevent getting locked out of your run.
Bugfixes
- Further improvements to the pathfinder initialisation and map spawn algorithm to fix rare cases where maps are missconnected
- Fixed blocked gatekeeper progress when doing running a rift and then getting back to the gatekeeper arena
- Fixed wrong challenge description for defeating stonesmasher with earthshaper weapon and earthwalker trinkets, this achievements requires 4 earthwarlker trinkets equipped.
- Fixed coop players spawning in map objects and getting stuck when activating coop mode
- Fixed phoenix shapeshifting form form burning feather trinket not taking your own projectile amount into account. You are now spawning additiona projectile instead of only the 6 phoenix projectiles.
Changed files in this update