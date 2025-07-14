Major Changes and Improvements

Range Weapon sizes have been rescaled to make range weapon sizes look more consistent. Some range weapons ended up quite tiny compared to others.



Range Weapons now indicate the current aim angle instead of the previous angle offset to make it easier to see your aiming direction



Improved Weapon Effects for some range weapons



The descent expedition return portal now properly leads back to the map and not to the town ankerath to prevent getting locked out of your run.



Bugfixes

Further improvements to the pathfinder initialisation and map spawn algorithm to fix rare cases where maps are missconnected



Fixed blocked gatekeeper progress when doing running a rift and then getting back to the gatekeeper arena



Fixed wrong challenge description for defeating stonesmasher with earthshaper weapon and earthwalker trinkets, this achievements requires 4 earthwarlker trinkets equipped.



Fixed coop players spawning in map objects and getting stuck when activating coop mode



Fixed phoenix shapeshifting form form burning feather trinket not taking your own projectile amount into account. You are now spawning additiona projectile instead of only the 6 phoenix projectiles.



With Update 1.0.0.3 we are continuing to adress lates bugreports and issues as well as improving range weapon scales, weapon effects and range aim indication.Thanks everyone for reporting bugs and sharing your feedback, we deeply appreciate your support in further improving the game and getting all remaining bugs squashed <3