- Potential fix for black screen when joining a match
- Fixed bug where the goalkeeper wouldn't catch the ball when the opposing team took a free kick or corner
- Fixed issue where a player, after being removed from the goalkeeper role while holding the ball, wouldn't release it and the animation would glitch
- Fixed bug where a player didn't lower their arms after being removed from the goalkeeper position
Small update and bug fixes 0.6.6
Update notes via Steam Community
