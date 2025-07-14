 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19216552
- Potential fix for black screen when joining a match

- Fixed bug where the goalkeeper wouldn't catch the ball when the opposing team took a free kick or corner

- Fixed issue where a player, after being removed from the goalkeeper role while holding the ball, wouldn't release it and the animation would glitch

- Fixed bug where a player didn't lower their arms after being removed from the goalkeeper position

