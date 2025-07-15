Hello Dealers!



A new patch for the Casino is here, bringing you the following changes:



Default furniture from the platform hideout should correctly disappear after the player takes over the casino.

During poker minigame, the cards dealers lay out on the table will no longer overlap.

Casino ticket will now correctly disappear from the player's inventory after completing the quest to talk to the casino security guard.

The player should now always pass the task with handing over the casino ticket to the security guard.

Guest will no longer see the casino credits a second time, after the questline is completed.

The lift door on the platform will no longer be open for 20 seconds after the player first appears there - it will be closed from the start unless player intentionally opens it with questline progression.

Guest kicked from session during mini-game no longer blocks tables.

[*] Japanese translation fixes.



Remember that if you use mods, it’s best to uninstall them until they’re updated to work with the latest version of the game. Outdated mods may cause problems with the game.



Have fun, and win big!