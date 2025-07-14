 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19216302 Edited 14 July 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.又新加了十几个羁绊

2.其他忘记了

明天还会再更新一批羁绊，就开始搞其他的饼

