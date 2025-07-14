Lately I have mostly worked on the online tournament mode (coming soon) and an in-engine map editor to improve the map creation/editon workflow.

Armada is currently working hard to improve the maps. He's revamping the Coconut Market from scratch. While the map is still a Work In Progress, it is ready for testing.

So here is a small update before testing the tournament mode.

** bugfixes **

- fix occasional lag on first kill

- fix a rare & random crash on game startup

** gameplay changes **

- jetpack: will activate if still holding the jump key after a jump

- axe: revert hitbox reduction a bit

- rocket aoe damage : 100 => 90 (avoid one shot in the head when helmets)

- dashing will get rid of the player on top of us

- watermelon: whatever weapon used, it will hit at 100 damage, damage score is now hidden (confusing with player hit)

- bots will auto destroy when stuck for some time

** quality of life **

- the FOV is now ajustable in the settings

- automatic reconnection to server after an unwanted disconnection (when unstable internet)

- you can now play in the lobby

- retrieve chat history on server connection

- remove region select popup

** UI changes **

- replaced oxygen bar

- bigger text in split screen

- player list: added scroll bar (not yet clickable but with mouse wheel)