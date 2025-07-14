Lately I have mostly worked on the online tournament mode (coming soon) and an in-engine map editor to improve the map creation/editon workflow.
Armada is currently working hard to improve the maps. He's revamping the Coconut Market from scratch. While the map is still a Work In Progress, it is ready for testing.
So here is a small update before testing the tournament mode.
** bugfixes **
- fix occasional lag on first kill
- fix a rare & random crash on game startup
** gameplay changes **
- jetpack: will activate if still holding the jump key after a jump
- axe: revert hitbox reduction a bit
- rocket aoe damage : 100 => 90 (avoid one shot in the head when helmets)
- dashing will get rid of the player on top of us
- watermelon: whatever weapon used, it will hit at 100 damage, damage score is now hidden (confusing with player hit)
- bots will auto destroy when stuck for some time
** quality of life **
- the FOV is now ajustable in the settings
- automatic reconnection to server after an unwanted disconnection (when unstable internet)
- you can now play in the lobby
- retrieve chat history on server connection
- remove region select popup
** UI changes **
- replaced oxygen bar
- bigger text in split screen
- player list: added scroll bar (not yet clickable but with mouse wheel)
Changed files in this update