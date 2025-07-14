Add "Edit" button when selecting bot production to customize a unit without needing to create a blueprint in the library first,

Fix components requested via "Item Request" not getting automatically equipped anymore since the relocation feature was added,

Fix stuck transport route if the "Transport Route" option was enabled only after the Goto register has already been set and the bot was moving towards that building,

Fix logging Lua error when selecting multiple units and pressing "Stop All Behaviors" while a loaded behavior was already stopped and had its code modified since in the library,