14 July 2025 Build 19216264 Edited 14 July 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Experimental_UE5 0.1.15858

Additions

  • Add "Edit" button when selecting bot production to customize a unit without needing to create a blueprint in the library first,

Fixes

  • Fix components requested via "Item Request" not getting automatically equipped anymore since the relocation feature was added,

  • Fix stuck transport route if the "Transport Route" option was enabled only after the Goto register has already been set and the bot was moving towards that building,

  • Fix logging Lua error when selecting multiple units and pressing "Stop All Behaviors" while a loaded behavior was already stopped and had its code modified since in the library,

  • Fix constant values and variables in running behaviors getting cleared at random when loading a save game (due to uninitialized memory bug),

Modding

  • Avoid theoretical infinite loop or crash if two components were to activate each other in their on_update callback

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1450900/view/519717485042208751
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1450900/view/519716851054281193

Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 1450901
