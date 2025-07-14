 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19216259
Changes:
·Improved the chance of extra coins dropping when builders harvest resources, from 20% to 30%. (This is done to increase positive feedback during early development, making the early stages of the game less difficult. Players can be able to defend easily and comfortably before taking the initiative to destroy the monster's spawnstone)

·Optimized the color changes of the background sky and sun, now the background is more scientific! 😶‍🌫️When the sun sets, it should be orange red and appear larger due to optical effects. The sky light will gradually turn into a warm orange color.

