Changes:
·Improved the chance of extra coins dropping when builders harvest resources, from 20% to 30%. (This is done to increase positive feedback during early development, making the early stages of the game less difficult. Players can be able to defend easily and comfortably before taking the initiative to destroy the monster's spawnstone)
·Optimized the color changes of the background sky and sun, now the background is more scientific! 😶🌫️When the sun sets, it should be orange red and appear larger due to optical effects. The sky light will gradually turn into a warm orange color.
Updated on July 14
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update