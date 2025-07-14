Another update has been released that addresses most of the game's current issues. These fixes have also been applied to the demo.
Changelog:
Day Phase Rework – Performance issues should no longer occur.
Battle Improvements:
(Self-damage removed, girls will now primarily use attacks based on their body type, etc.)
Achievement Fixes
Bug Fixes
Variable Adjustments
Increased Healing Skill Effectiveness – HP recovery increased.
Increased Dating Love Gains – Love points earned from dating have been increased.
Please create a thread if you encounter any further issues.
Changed files in this update