Another update has been released that addresses most of the game's current issues. These fixes have also been applied to the demo.

Changelog:

Day Phase Rework – Performance issues should no longer occur.

Battle Improvements:

(Self-damage removed, girls will now primarily use attacks based on their body type, etc.)

Achievement Fixes

Bug Fixes

Variable Adjustments

Increased Healing Skill Effectiveness – HP recovery increased.

Increased Dating Love Gains – Love points earned from dating have been increased.

Please create a thread if you encounter any further issues.