14 July 2025 Build 19216191 Edited 14 July 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another update has been released that addresses most of the game's current issues. These fixes have also been applied to the demo.

Changelog:

  • Day Phase Rework – Performance issues should no longer occur.

  • Battle Improvements:

  • (Self-damage removed, girls will now primarily use attacks based on their body type, etc.)

  • Achievement Fixes

  • Bug Fixes

  • Variable Adjustments

  • Increased Healing Skill Effectiveness – HP recovery increased.

  • Increased Dating Love Gains – Love points earned from dating have been increased.

Please create a thread if you encounter any further issues.

Changed files in this update

