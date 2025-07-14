 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19216149
Hello all! We've been hard at work fixing bugs and issues since launch. Below is a list of all the changes we've implemented. Thank you to everyone who's supported us and left feedback since launch!

New Features:

  • Added a new Arm item, Shield, which increases defence and enables the Defend action.

  • Added six Level 6 items that were previously missing.

  • Added missing video content.

  • Added new sound effects and background music.

Updates:

  • Updated Pyro’s Grand Ceremony to address lag during Quick Time Events (QTEs).

  • Decreased Ghoul damage by 5.

  • Updated the Potential Info UI by increasing its size.

  • Adjusted values for several potentials.

  • Adjusted the lighting for certain candles in Level 1.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the player disappears after a game over.

  • Fixed a bug where items not equipped could still be sold.

  • Fixed a bug where certain object pools were not functioning.

  • Fixed an issue where the Mirror object in Vin’s Shadow Dance ability didn’t work.

  • Fixed a chest bug where unique items would not generate.

  • Fixed a bug causing unique items to degrade to a lower level.

  • Fixed an issue with the weapon merchant not offering weapon slots.

  • Fixed input delay when interacting with NPCs.

  • Fixed long loading times.

