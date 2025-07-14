Hello all! We've been hard at work fixing bugs and issues since launch. Below is a list of all the changes we've implemented. Thank you to everyone who's supported us and left feedback since launch!

New Features:

Added a new Arm item, Shield , which increases defence and enables the Defend action.

Added six Level 6 items that were previously missing.

Added missing video content.

Added new sound effects and background music.

Updates:

Updated Pyro’s Grand Ceremony to address lag during Quick Time Events (QTEs).

Decreased Ghoul damage by 5.

Updated the Potential Info UI by increasing its size.

Adjusted values for several potentials.

Adjusted the lighting for certain candles in Level 1.

Bug Fixes: