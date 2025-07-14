Hello all! We've been hard at work fixing bugs and issues since launch. Below is a list of all the changes we've implemented. Thank you to everyone who's supported us and left feedback since launch!
New Features:
Added a new Arm item, Shield, which increases defence and enables the Defend action.
Added six Level 6 items that were previously missing.
Added missing video content.
Added new sound effects and background music.
Updates:
Updated Pyro’s Grand Ceremony to address lag during Quick Time Events (QTEs).
Decreased Ghoul damage by 5.
Updated the Potential Info UI by increasing its size.
Adjusted values for several potentials.
Adjusted the lighting for certain candles in Level 1.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the player disappears after a game over.
Fixed a bug where items not equipped could still be sold.
Fixed a bug where certain object pools were not functioning.
Fixed an issue where the Mirror object in Vin’s Shadow Dance ability didn’t work.
Fixed a chest bug where unique items would not generate.
Fixed a bug causing unique items to degrade to a lower level.
Fixed an issue with the weapon merchant not offering weapon slots.
Fixed input delay when interacting with NPCs.
Fixed long loading times.
Changed files in this update