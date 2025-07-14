--------Updated content--------

1. The story of Chapter 3 has been updated

2. The performance of some UIs has been optimized

3. Several bugs have been fixed

4. A "Chapter Selection" option has been added to the menu interface. Players who have passed the prologue can select any unlocked chapter to enter

--------Special Note--------

After this update, we have completed the game content of the first three chapters of the EA version, but it must be noted that the current content does not represent the final quality of the game. In fact, we will make major adjustments to the existing updated content, including the plot. The focus of our update is:

1. Complete the production of the fourth chapter and the main plot, explain the complete world view of the whole story, and provide more ending experiences;

2. There are still many unreasonable plot contents in the first three chapters. We are coordinating with the relevant actors to reshoot. After the update, the existing plot will be smoother, more complete and more exciting;

3. Launch the big world exploration function, and improve the game numerical system and trial strategy gameplay;

4. Upgrade the existing art and music. In the final version, a large amount of interactive text and pictures will be replaced by videos.



The full version of the game will be available to you before the end of August. We will continue to polish the final presentation quality of the game. Thank you for your support!