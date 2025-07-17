 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19216068
Happy Thursday Victorians!

Hotfix 1.9.7 is now live! This hotfix contains some critical fixes including a frequent crash when looking at a states population tab, autonomous investments not updating target states and more!

We do have one issue regarding games started on 1.9.6, you can read about that and a work around for it below. Fresh 1.9.7 saves are not affected by this issue. 

1.9.6 Saves


If you are continuing a 1.9.6 save on 1.9.7, any expenses from a transfer goods article will stay with you after the treaty is withdrawn and will not be displayed as an expense on your balance. 


To get around this, you can do anything that updates the diplomatic actions or pacts of you and the nation you were transferring goods with, the easiest example would be to start and stop the Improving Relations action with the target, this should update and clear the invisible expense.

As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.9 with fixed issues!

Check out the full patchnotes below! Checksum is ‘1741’

AI

  • Fixed a bug where autonomous investment would not update its state target for a building type but instead construct the same building in the same state over and over

  • Fixed a bug where the AI would not construct a sufficient number of ports to fix critical convoy shortages

  • Fixed a bug which was preventing the AI from establishing new military formations in some cases

  • Fixed another issue that was preventing the AI from withdrawing from enforced treaties

  • The AI is now fine with building Railways in states that have sufficient Infrastructure, if those Railways would be profitable

  • Improved the AI's ability to prioritize spending on government buildings when its current spending is far below its desired targets

Balance

  • The Boer States now start out guaranteed by Britain as per the Anti-Cheese Treaties of 1836

  • Gaza now starts with an army

Interface​

  • Treaties now get their own budget entry in the budget tooltip, rather than being nested under the Diplomatic Pacts entry

Bugfixes​

  • Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when viewing a state's population tab

  • Fixed a bug when the regional HQ kept investing despite a broken foreign investment pact

  • Fixed a bug where an overlord capitulating would sometimes not enforce wargoals targeting their subjects in the same play

  • Fixed a bug where the winning revolutionary side would disband all original country companies instead of transferring them

  • Fixed a bug that would cause enforced money transfer articles to not be properly accounted for when capitulating

  • Fixed a bug that would cause money transfer articles to transfer twice the stated amount

  • Fixed a bug that would cause money transfer and goods transfer articles to not be properly frozen when the two bound countries get involved in a war on opposite sides

  • Fixed the wrong country being shown for diplomatic stance acceptance factor for existing treaties


Previous Patchnotes

1.9.0 | 1.9.1 | 1.9.2 | 1.9.3 | 1.9.4 | 1.9.5 | 1.9.6


