Hey folks!This small patch fixes a crash that could occur when playing with a controller, that was recently reported by a community member.- fixed a crash that occurred when selecting an ammo type with a controller- fixed one of the windows on 'Luxus' Incorporated Complex not being climbable- fixed one of the reinforcement spawns on Repurposed Factory not having a weaponRemember to report any issues you run into! Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!