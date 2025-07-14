This small patch fixes a crash that could occur when playing with a controller, that was recently reported by a community member.
BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed a crash that occurred when selecting an ammo type with a controller
IV1 REMASTER CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed one of the windows on 'Luxus' Incorporated Complex not being climbable
- fixed one of the reinforcement spawns on Repurposed Factory not having a weapon
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update