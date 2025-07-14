 Skip to content
14 July 2025
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s time to trade city skylines and highways for dusty roads and countryside! Today, we’re excited to announce the release of the Farm Machinery DLC, a new cargo pack for Euro Truck Simulator 2!

Agriculture plays a vital role in Europe’s landscape, economy, and culture. From small family farms to large industrial operations, farmers depend on a wide range of equipment to keep their fields productive, but none of it would arrive without you, the trucker, delivering it. Take on the challenge of hauling powerful tractors and other machinery built for the biggest jobs in modern farming. 


The Farm Machinery DLC for ETS2 features 9 cargo types to haul, represented by our in-game brands Owl and Greenler. After finding success in American Truck Simulator, these brands are now making their mark in the European market. Each machine has been designed with detail by our talented vehicles and art teams, offering drivers a fresh set of hauling challenges across the diverse road network of Euro Truck Simulator 2.


So what cargoes are included in this pack? Get ready to haul: 

  • Autonomous Tractor

  • Articulated Crawler Tractor

  • Forage Harvester

  • Grain Trailer

  • Square Baler

  • Disc Harrows

  • Fertilizer Spreader

  • Planter Sprayer

  • Seeding Combinations


But there’s more to this DLC than just what's behind your truck. We're also bringing the charm of farm life into your truck cabin with a set of delightful, agriculture-themed accessories. These decorations let you personalize your space and carry a piece of the countryside with you wherever you drive.


Included cabin accessories:

  •     Lunch Box

  •     Scarecrow

  •     Straw Hat

  •     Stuffed Autonomous Tractor

  •     Harvester Toy

We can’t wait to see you hit the road with these new loads! Be sure to share your screenshots and videos of your first job with Farm Machinery DLC using the hashtag #ETS2FarmMachinery when posting on social media! As always, thank you for your continued support, and until next time, keep on truckin'!


