Greetings, Survivors!
While most of the team works on new content, we are also still looking into the most common issues that you report our way. We introduce some changes to the autosaves in this update, but our aim is to make the saves smaller in the future, too. Thank you for all your reports and feedback!
Changelog
- The "Limit Autosave Files" option has been enabled by default when launching the game for the first time or when resetting the settings to default.
- The "Limit Autosave Files" option has been set to turn on automatically when the game detects that the player has 6 GB or less free space on their drive.
- Fixed an issue with the merchant staying in the Zone after choosing the "Show me what you've got" option.
- Fixed an issue with the Trees reappearing in the Zone in huge numbers after the save/load. The tree saving has been optimized.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the players from splitting squads due to terrain elevation (the split window was instantly disappearing).
- Fixed an issue with some Squad Members disappearing when loading a saved game.
- Fixed an issue with Vehicles sometimes getting stuck in the buildings and in the terrain.
Major Update #5 Preview
We receive many questions about the new content for Infection Free Zone. While we have already started working on Major Update #5, we want to ask you for a little bit more patience when it comes to the preview. It's currently planned for August 2025. And then, we want to release the update itself somewhere in September/October 2025. It's important for us to ensure that all the highlighted features will end up being present in the Major Update this time.
Dust Raiders Launch
Our friends from Vixa Games are launching Dust Raiders tomorrow. If you're a fan of post-apocalyptic games and strategies set in a Mad Max-like setting, Dust Raiders might be right up your alley!
Thank you for playing Infection Free Zone!
Best regards,
Jutsu Games Team
P.S. If you want to check all the latest news about Infection Free Zone (and learn about our secret experimental branch), come and join us on Discord. :)
Changed files in this update