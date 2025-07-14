🔧 New Features

Transit Line Visualization

When selecting public transport buildings, connection lines will now be displayed, giving a clear view of their connectivity. During construction, previews will show how the new transit connects to existing networks—making planning much easier.

Improved Density Upgrade Arrows (based on transit connections) Blue Arrow : No effect on transit—safe to upgrade.

Yellow Arrow : Will disconnect this plot or adjacent ones from public transport—upgrade with caution.

Red Arrow: Will disconnect nearby public transport—upgrade is not recommended.

This feature helps prevent city-wide transit breakdowns caused by careless density upgrades. To resolve yellow or red warnings, try placing nearby subway or bus stations until the arrow turns blue.

Commute Range Visualization

Commute range is now split into base range (white) and extended range (blue). The extended range will remain visible after selecting a plot. The commute range toggle in the info panel now shows only the base commute range, helping you check whether residential zones and transit have a valid initial connection.