Hello everyone,

On behalf of everyone at Sekai Project, VISUAL ARTS, and Interweave Productions, I would like to thank you for purchasing Rewrite Harvest festa! and your continued patience and support. Please take a moment to read about the changes we have made to the game for this Steam release and how they may impact your gameplay experience.

Multilingual support

As requested by VISUAL ARTS, the Steam release of Harvest festa! has been updated to support both Japanese and English languages. You may switch between languages at any time by going into the Config menu and selecting the language you want or by pressing the "L" button while a text window is open. This is a custom feature not provided by the engine.

Please be aware that owing to engine limitations, upon switching languages during gameplay, although all previous lines' text will remain available in the backlog, you will not be able to jump back to an earlier line. Switching languages during choices is also not supported, although gameplay will continue normally after you make a choice.

This functionality and Japanese language support will be added to the Steam version of Rewrite+ in a future update.

Rewrite Quest text bubbles

In the original Japanese release, the dungeon RPG mode, Rewrite Quest, includes a large amount of audio-only dialogue that is not displayed in text form. We have now added speech bubbles for all of these lines, both when playing in English or Japanese.

Subtitled videos and credit sequences

As with Rewrite+, all opening and ending videos are fully subtitled and replaced with equivalently named .omv files to support playback on Steam Deck and Proton.

If you prefer using the original video files (or you want to use a mod that replaces these files), you can simply drop the files back into the "mov" folder in the game’s installation folder. On Windows, the game will always prefer these files over the new .omv files.

We also added a new credit sequence, featuring the song "Sleeping Forest", that lists all of the game's localization and Kickstarter backer credits (for backers at the $50 tier or above). This sequence is played at the end of each route after the original ending sequence, and once unlocked, it can be viewed at any time in the gallery.

Achievement support

For our achievement hunters, achievements are available right from the beginning this time.

Future updates

Alongside the new multilingual support, we also implemented a new text management system that will allow us to update the game's text without changing the scripts, and thus unlike previous updates to Rewrite+, changes to the text will no longer make saves unreadable.

We are also planning a future update that will add the following:

The option to enable/disable speech bubbles in Rewrite Quest

Additional UI changes to the game to obtain Steam Deck Verified status

Higher quality encodes of ending sequences recreated from the original assets

The addition of a QA tester's credit since he was left out. Sorry, Toma. (Please make sure to add your name to the list)

These changes are not expected to affect your saves.

Additional information

The "Resume" function added to Rewrite+ is not available as additional information needed for Rewrite Quest saves cannot be stored using this mechanism.

The “Advanced settings” button under Volume as well as the “Video settings” button under Other settings have both been removed with the video playback change.

If the original videos are copied into the game’s folder, these buttons will be enabled and their settings can be changed as necessary. Note that this applies only to Windows and not Proton.

Known Issues