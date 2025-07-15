Hello! Matt here - I’m one half of the team, working alongside my infinitely talented friend Nick on our first game - Goblintown: RHDG!

First of all, we just want to say THANK YOU SO MUCH for playing / looking at / showing even a passing interest in what we’ve made so far. It’s hard to explain how much it means to put so much work into a project as a new, small team, and then see it out in the world.



Second of all - sorry for being a little quiet. Making games is really tough - and we’ve been hard at work building…



Major Update 1 is here!

Unlockable skins Complete challenges to unlock a ton of new vehicles we’ve added to the game.

Leaderboards Cross-platform global leaderboards! Set times for each ‘gong’ you hit, and overall delivery times.

Stat tracking A proper save system to track all your personal best stats - what else would you like to see added?

Bug fixes So. Many. Bug fixes.

What do we want to do in the future?

We’ve obsessed over watching livestreams and listening to feedback - addressing comments from players will be our first priority. BUT we also have a super long list of things we’d love to add to the game, and a lot of ideas about where we might be able to take it in the future.

Goblintown is a wonderful place to explore, with so many more characters, stories and crazy environments we want to bring to you.

Skins will be coming as often as possible. We have so many more that we’ll be adding as often as we can. There’s also a ton of extra work we’d like to do to make each skin feel as unique, expressive and just fun as possible.

We intend to add loads more obstacles, challenges and shortcuts to the track. Maybe a few more refrigerators.

We wanna hear from you

Tell us what you think, and what you’d like to see in the game. Come say hi in our discord, take a look at our brainrot on Tiktok or catch us on Twitch and Kick.



And a new lower price!

We've lowered the price of early access - come play, tell your friends!

Changelist

Bug Fixes

Resolved various UI and gameplay issues, including collision problems, save bugs, unlock tracking logic, leaderboard timeouts, and checkpoint glitches.



Unlocks

Implemented unlock systems based on total deliveries, time limits, and other stat criteria.

Integrated unlocks into the tutorial and stat systems.

Skins & Visual Content

Added or updated numerous vehicle skins

Updated textures and bobbles for various trucks

Leaderboards

Integrated leaderboard posting and polling

Improved error handling (e.g., login retries, validation of requests).

Added stat syncing, UI enhancements, and debug commands for leaderboard testing.

UI Improvements

Overhauled navigation for pause, stats, and leaderboard screens

Enhanced joypad and keyboard navigation support.

Upgraded unlock, vehicle selection, and garage UIs.

Improved clarity and polish across menus (e.g., padding, page indexing, loading icons).



