The big day is here!

You can now play Arashi Gaiden with a 10% launch discount!

Check out our brand-new launch trailer below, along with a full list of everything we’ve prepared for this special day:





Steam Reviews: Your opinion matters!

We read EVERY review on Steam. If you play Arashi Gaiden and want to share your experience, now is the perfect time. Your feedback doesn’t need to be long or detailed; just a few words about what you liked, what felt rough, or what stood out can make a huge difference. Every comment helps us shape future updates!



What’s in the game?

◈ A campaign with 140+ challenges, across 7 unique biomes, with gameplay progression and 7 epic boss battles!



◈ Over 5 hours of gameplay, packed with different paths and high replayability, designed for those who enjoy finding the best solutions!



◈ A turn-based action game with puzzle-like elements (or a puzzle game with action!), featuring hand-drawn levels!



◈ Set in the same universe as the award-winning fighting game Pocket Bravery, discover the story of Shinji Arashi and his connection to Lobo!



◈ Multiple upgrades to unlock, whether you prefer fast, flashy combos or a more strategic approach, the choice is yours!





The adventure has already begun!

We’re beyond excited to see you dive into Arashi Gaiden. Enjoy the game and have fun! And if you’d like to connect directly with the dev team, feel free to join us on Discord.



With love,

The Statera Studio Team



