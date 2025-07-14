 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19215336
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch V1.0.4.1248

⚙️【Fixes】

  • Fixed an issue in Demon Tarot Dream where silver coin calculations were incorrect.

  • Fixed an issue with bullet attributes in the Pinocchio’s level-up rewards.

⚖️【Balance Adjustments】

  • Increased the number of monsters in Deep Dive Dream Realm.

  • Increased monster HP.

  • Increased monster level scaling values in Endless Mode.

  • Increased the stat growth of Devour Tags for HP and Defense.

  • Decreased the stat growth of the Curse Devour Tag, while increasing the stat growth of Burn and Corrosion Devour Tags.

  • Added a 0.25-second cooldown interval for the instant-kill effect.

📌【Talent Adjustments】

  • Repeating Burn: max enhancement level increased from 1 to 2.

  • Slow Curse: max enhancement level increased from 3 to 5.

  • Deep Corrosion: enhancement effect per level increased from 1% to 2%.

  • Reselect: max enhancement level increased from 5 to 10.

Your feedback and support mean the world to us. We'll do our best to keep improving the game and maintain open, positive communication with all of you.

