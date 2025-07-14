Patch V1.0.4.1248
⚙️【Fixes】
Fixed an issue in Demon Tarot Dream where silver coin calculations were incorrect.
Fixed an issue with bullet attributes in the Pinocchio’s level-up rewards.
⚖️【Balance Adjustments】
Increased the number of monsters in Deep Dive Dream Realm.
Increased monster HP.
Increased monster level scaling values in Endless Mode.
Increased the stat growth of Devour Tags for HP and Defense.
Decreased the stat growth of the Curse Devour Tag, while increasing the stat growth of Burn and Corrosion Devour Tags.
Added a 0.25-second cooldown interval for the instant-kill effect.
📌【Talent Adjustments】
Repeating Burn: max enhancement level increased from 1 to 2.
Slow Curse: max enhancement level increased from 3 to 5.
Deep Corrosion: enhancement effect per level increased from 1% to 2%.
Reselect: max enhancement level increased from 5 to 10.
