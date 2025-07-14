 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19215247 Edited 14 July 2025 – 11:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.0.8 Pushing The Limits

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Frost Giants hp bar showing incorrectly.

Fixed Beastiary and Theifs Log notifactions showing when the player updated the UI.

Fixed Swiftness Potion sprite facing the wrong direction.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2942781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link