Version 0.2.0.8 Pushing The Limits
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Frost Giants hp bar showing incorrectly.
Fixed Beastiary and Theifs Log notifactions showing when the player updated the UI.
Fixed Swiftness Potion sprite facing the wrong direction.
Changed files in this update