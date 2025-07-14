🛠️ Better defaults and refined options
We’ve updated the default settings and improved several areas of the Options screen based on your feedback.
⏱️ Quick matches in 3 minutes
Want a match but don’t have much time? You can now play lightning-fast 3-minute games!
⚙️ More options than ever
All previous settings are still there — plus some brand-new ones. Dive into the Options menu and make Motion Soccer truly yours.
Update 1.2.3 – Customize Your Matchday!
