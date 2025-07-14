 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19215240 Edited 14 July 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Better defaults and refined options
We’ve updated the default settings and improved several areas of the Options screen based on your feedback.

⏱️ Quick matches in 3 minutes
Want a match but don’t have much time? You can now play lightning-fast 3-minute games!

⚙️ More options than ever
All previous settings are still there — plus some brand-new ones. Dive into the Options menu and make Motion Soccer truly yours.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3137351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link