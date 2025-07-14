 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19215214
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix:

1.Fix abnormal package quantity

2.Fix fish tank count not updating when unlocking maps

3.Fix font error when coins decrease

Changed files in this update

