Players mentioned that simply raising Attack and Defense when upgrading wasn’t enough 😞

So now, at +10 enhancement you get a random Tactic effect +1,

and at +15 enhancement you get Tactic +2.

The Tactic must be at least level 1 to apply its effect,

and it can exceed the maximum level of 20.

(Though rare, combining weapon and armor could yield a total of +6.)

You can also now craft gear using resources and Orbs at the forge.

Previously, you could only get gear by clearing dungeons with the player.

Now you can obtain gear at your highest cleared difficulty using just resources and Orbs.

In Hard mode, the crafted equipment appears at +2 levels above your cleared difficulty,

while gear made in town is +1 level above,

but with better chances of good options.

(Please share if you have better ideas.)

Lately I’ve been feeling heavy-hearted.

Due to a lack of understanding early on, the game received many negative reviews.

I don’t blame them—they taught me what needs improvement.

Still, despite fixing things, the ratings haven’t improved and seem to be dropping, which weighs on me.

(I feel something’s missing, but I don’t know what it is… 😢)

Yet my desire to make this game better hasn’t changed.

I want to keep improving, bit by bit.

If you experience discomfort or want a feature added, please tell me.

Each of your opinions and suggestions gives me real strength.

Thank you all.