As a treasure game based on open world exploration, survival construction, and RPG battles, "Dragon Road" made its debut on the Steam platform on January 25, 2025. It has been consistently updated and optimized, like a jadeite gemstone slowly shining under the author's careful carving, transforming into a brilliant pearl. In the first two weeks, we expanded our survival construction and developed advanced construction systems; In the past two weeks, we have been continuously optimizing the RPG combat impact, and the specific optimization content is as follows:

1. Added modules for miasma poisoning, healing, and elixirs to ward off toxins, and placed miasma in Snake Island Cave, Primitive Forest, Wild Boar Forest, and Tiger Ridge;

2. Add the function of blocking enemy monsters and NPC attacks, and configure the block bounce sound effect according to the enemy monster's weapon configuration;

3. Add a backstab death module for enemy monsters and NPCs, defined as a high probability of backstab and one strike death when attacking directly from the rear. Activate corresponding action groups based on the attacker's use of weapons such as daggers, swords, two handed swords, hammers, etc;

4. Optimize the elastic transition module for enemy monsters and NPCs to prevent sudden rotation and activate inertial rotation;

5. Optimize the actions, effects, and sound effects of hitting and repelling enemy monsters and NPCs, stuttering, and flying missiles when they are hit;

6. Optimize the handling of braking inertia in eight directions for the player's protagonist's running arrest;

7. Optimize the game entry screen, press the Esc key to skip the cutscene animation and bring up the mouse. Players can click on the dialogue to quickly enter the game;

8. Add enemy monsters and character models such as K Treasure Dragon Maiden Knight, Japanese ronin, Bull Demon King, and Barbarians;

9. Fix swimming module and other minor bugs;