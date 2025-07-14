Hey Everyone!

Today's the day! We are finally releasing the game into Early Access! We've been working so hard to get here and we couldn't be more excited to be getting the game out there and have you all playing.

For all the new players you can keep up to date with what we are working on through our discord, or by checking our patch notes for the updates.

For this update we've been addressing stability of our core systems. That means targeting crashes, conveyor belt issues, agent problems, and just general fixes.

Changes

Fixed issue where agents taking items out of other agent's hands would crash the game on store

Added safety fall back for items in incoming group requests which have been destroyed

Added safety logic if an entity is destroyed with invalid ItemEntities

Added safety check for building connections and crane transport on deletion preventing crash

Fixed floating text elements not updating their rotation when game time is paused

Fixed nested blueprint category buttons not properly working when trying to dynamically open them (blueprint dropper/global stockpile)

Fixed issue with agents storing weapons in stockpiles

Fixed tooltip weapon not being reset in pioneer detail view when they store their weapon

Added additional logic to check for non-existent entities during extra planning

Added logic to force update crane mover positions on load

Fixed stockpile item select sub menu not being scrollable on the first open

Fixed valid items error when connecting to a stockpile with multiple of the same reserved slot

Fixed issue where merging conveyor items could end up merging on top of each other

Patched the false circular conveyor logic to get them to stop at the end of a belt instead of going back to the start

Fixed connection conveyor which is being refreshed not properly halting the previous line (false circular conveyor)

Added fallback logic to force a conveyor group update in case a false circular conveyor is found

Fixed various conveyor feeder & junction points being incorrect

Increased the HPA hierarchy levels from 6->7

Fixed agents crafting endlessly (Bulk crafting is now performed in groups of 20 items)

Fixed agents plans getting stuck if a BP they were going to construct is deleted

Fixed agents taking items from being limited by the top most stockpile storage element,

Fixed agent requests not fully getting cleared when their plans have been completed,

Fixed object bubble text covering agent order icons

Fixed colliders not getting disposed when game time is paused

Adjusted game load logic order to hopefully avoid full black screens & no active input,

Fixed potential issue on shutdown with disposing of ConveyorTypeSpecificData

Added override to smart object interaction validation to skip all pathing (used for goal validation)

Fixed pathing logic, for regen pods and toilets, being run whether or not the agent needed to use them

Fixed non-uniform indentations in a number of goal/action files

Increased the required mouse movement to trigger camera rotation/panning

Added logic to put items below the bottom of terrain above the ground

Increased regen pod health per tick .165 -> .5

Updated IsInteractionValid search early out to out even earlier based on distance

Fixed refresh rate offset issue in the settings menu

Fixed error if a detail view is open when a game is loaded

Fixed selected blueprints being counted for the place blueprint quest step

Fixed enemy waves coming a day late

Fixed enable waves flag not properly enabling/disabling waves

Fixed wood cut stats not being reset when starting a brand new world

Fixed audio persisting after loading a new save or returning to menu and starting a new game

Fixed left over decorations entities being loaded as pots

Fixed safe zone tile removal not properly updating the hpa safe zone tiles

Fixed drag shader not properly displaying positions after the first 128

Fixed MainControlsController potentially getting an orphaned alt fire event listener

Updated VFX Manager to release all particle effects when loading a new game or returning to menu

Updated smelting tutorial gif to use Copper items

Updated Schedules Modal to use schedule list item object pool

Updated Priority Modal to use object pooling

Updated tooltip to use object pooling

Updated save menu to use object pooling

Fixed blueprint tooltip not binding made in and used to make sections

Updated ChunkTileOrdersController & SmartObjectOrdersController to use object pooling

Updated ChunkTileOrdersController logic to cleanup non-used tile controllers & a job for raycasting

Added missing Hardened Steel Door recipe

Reduced size of health bars

Added brick floor

Added a number of brick roof options

Added new metal floors variations

Added new metal roof

Fixed metal materials in various vox files

Fixed a number of items not being hidden properly in ui lists

Changed all button behavior: Disabled wrap and enabled truncation (with “…” to leave existing problems visible)

Fixed bug reporting not being possible from the main menu (throwing NREs in GeneralGameData)

Made PauseMenu scale dynamically in width depending on the longest button text (within set boundaries)

Adjusted settings menu to correctly break lines with longer description texts

Made InvalidExpansion buttons of Spaceport scale dynamically with text length

Added some missing building translations to the German buildings file

Fixed some invalid localized key overrides

We still have a lot of work to do, but we hope you have a great time playing. Please don't hesitate to get in touch with us to give any feedback. We'll be watching the bug reports closely and already be working on the next update, which will most likely contain fixes and improvements based on the reports/feedback we get post-launch.

Until next time!

The best place to get in touch with us and see what we are working on is by joining our Discord server. So if you haven't yet, stop by and let us know your thoughts!