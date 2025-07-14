Added:

- edit a amount of start units and animals

- spots on ground landscape

Fixed:

- error when destroyed tree try to drop resources

- unit lost defence target after attack

- patrol of enemies didnt attack everybody during moving

- error after fast buying a extra mining

- flag of upgraded tower looks isnt correct

- unit cant detect predator animals

- player cant interact with object if it is near water

- worker cant interact with builds if UI of build is open

- tower is shooting by ugly trajectory

- error if selected unit is dead

- units inside build is stay instead sit

- checking obstacle is correct now