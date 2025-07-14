Added:
- edit a amount of start units and animals
- spots on ground landscape
Fixed:
- error when destroyed tree try to drop resources
- unit lost defence target after attack
- patrol of enemies didnt attack everybody during moving
- error after fast buying a extra mining
- flag of upgraded tower looks isnt correct
- unit cant detect predator animals
- player cant interact with object if it is near water
- worker cant interact with builds if UI of build is open
- tower is shooting by ugly trajectory
- error if selected unit is dead
- units inside build is stay instead sit
- checking obstacle is correct now
Large fixed update
Update notes via Steam Community
