 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19214917 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Testers! We just pushed a new Beta build with version 0.2.4 and wanted to share what's new, what's fixed, and what's still being tracked. Thanks as always for helping us shape this thing, your feedback is 🔥.

🆕Changelog version 0.2.4

[Feature] Changed how combos are discovered and presented. Combos now have their own distinct “flashcard” that's shown in various places and used when a combo is performed or discovered.
[Feature] Added a legend to the journey map.
[Feature] Added whitebox animations to some Mantis, Boar, and Faerie attacks and statuses.
[Feature] Added combos and/or their whitebox animations for: My Backpack, Full of Tools, For Creative Breaking Rules, Armors Cold Embrace, Strength in Steel and Faith, Hand-written Notes, Fists Full of Words, Flow Like Water, The Only Way, Through Fear, Is To Embrace It.
[QoL] Introduced an option to include diagnostic data when reporting a bug. This helps us reproduce your gameplay session as accurately as possible. It's completely anonymous unless you choose to include personal details in your message.
[Fix] Hovering over a specific status now displays only the tooltips related to that status.
[Fix] Improved visuals for loading screens and screen transitions.
[Fix] Iterated on available Ideas - most enemies should now drop their intended ideas.
[Fix] Fixed a bug where defeating Evil Roots wouldn't cause its saplings to die.
[Fix] Fixed a bug where killing an enemy with the Torn status wouldn't award Greatnib Essence.
[Fix] Improved overall application stability.

⚠️ Updated Known Issues List

  • We're investigating reports that some Mac users with Apple Silicon chipsets are unable to launch the app properly.
  • Playing all Fear combos in quick succession (e.g. playing 4 Fear cards rapidly) may soft-lock the game.
  • Some Ideas have incorrect or incomplete descriptions.
  • Mantis's devour animation is not aligned properly.
  • The Carelessness status is missing a description.
  • The Clumsiness curse effect is removed instantly instead of persisting.
  • Cards with the Prepare keyword display their descriptions incorrectly, and reset their reduced cost value.
  • Reward cards may show incorrect card values.
  • Occasionally, moving to a new node does not reveal the Fog of War as expected.
  • The map appears fully zoomed in after exiting combat, regardless of previous zoom settings.
  • Steam Deck support is still in progress and will be implemented soon.



❤️ Stay close to Us ❤️


【𝙳𝙸𝚂𝙲𝙾𝚁𝙳】💬 https://discord.gg/UytR7dgwtx .
【𝙵𝙰𝙲𝙴𝙱𝙾𝙾𝙺】📰 https://www.facebook.com/acramdigital .
【X】🦾 https://x.com/acramdigital .
【𝚂𝚃𝙴𝙰𝙼】🕹️ https://store.steampowered.com/dev/Acram/ .
【𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚃𝚄𝙱𝙴】🎞️ https://www.youtube.com/@acramdigital6748 .
【𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃𝙰𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙼】📷 https://www.instagram.com/acramdigital/ .

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3391841
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3391842
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link