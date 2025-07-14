🆕Changelog version 0.2.4[Feature] Changed how combos are discovered and presented. Combos now have their own distinct “flashcard” that's shown in various places and used when a combo is performed or discovered.
[Feature] Added a legend to the journey map.
[Feature] Added whitebox animations to some Mantis, Boar, and Faerie attacks and statuses.
[Feature] Added combos and/or their whitebox animations for: My Backpack, Full of Tools, For Creative Breaking Rules, Armors Cold Embrace, Strength in Steel and Faith, Hand-written Notes, Fists Full of Words, Flow Like Water, The Only Way, Through Fear, Is To Embrace It.
[QoL] Introduced an option to include diagnostic data when reporting a bug. This helps us reproduce your gameplay session as accurately as possible. It's completely anonymous unless you choose to include personal details in your message.
[Fix] Hovering over a specific status now displays only the tooltips related to that status.
[Fix] Improved visuals for loading screens and screen transitions.
[Fix] Iterated on available Ideas - most enemies should now drop their intended ideas.
[Fix] Fixed a bug where defeating Evil Roots wouldn't cause its saplings to die.
[Fix] Fixed a bug where killing an enemy with the Torn status wouldn't award Greatnib Essence.
[Fix] Improved overall application stability.
⚠️ Updated Known Issues List
- We're investigating reports that some Mac users with Apple Silicon chipsets are unable to launch the app properly.
- Playing all Fear combos in quick succession (e.g. playing 4 Fear cards rapidly) may soft-lock the game.
- Some Ideas have incorrect or incomplete descriptions.
- Mantis's devour animation is not aligned properly.
- The Carelessness status is missing a description.
- The Clumsiness curse effect is removed instantly instead of persisting.
- Cards with the Prepare keyword display their descriptions incorrectly, and reset their reduced cost value.
- Reward cards may show incorrect card values.
- Occasionally, moving to a new node does not reveal the Fog of War as expected.
- The map appears fully zoomed in after exiting combat, regardless of previous zoom settings.
- Steam Deck support is still in progress and will be implemented soon.
