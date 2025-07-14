 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19214894 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The beta branch has been updated with an overhauled runway logic. If the changes lead to a better gameplay experience, the default version of the game will also be changed to this version but without the workshop and builder as these are still in beta testing.

Some smaller changes also worth highlighting in this update:

  • Fixed a bug that caused centerline not being visible at some airports.

  • Added a delete all shape points with the same group number button to the builder.

  • Added a tip to select runways to start session.

Thanks for playing!

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

Depot 3239551
