This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The beta branch has been updated with an overhauled runway logic. If the changes lead to a better gameplay experience, the default version of the game will also be changed to this version but without the workshop and builder as these are still in beta testing.

Some smaller changes also worth highlighting in this update:

Fixed a bug that caused centerline not being visible at some airports.

Added a delete all shape points with the same group number button to the builder.

Added a tip to select runways to start session.

Thanks for playing!