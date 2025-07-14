uFactory has officially exited Early Access!

A new launch trailer comes with it!

Version 2.5 is now live.

Key changes from the previous version:

Added glassblowing and petroleum levels.

Added progress unlocks as rewards for completing levels.

Added a loading screen.

Greatly expanded and improved onboarding for new players.

Added achievements.

Fixed tons of bugs.

For new players:

Please join our Discord to discuss strategy and report bugs: https://discord.gg/VPauAaR

Many bug fix patches are likely to come in the next few days, followed by a modding guide and probably a new level!