 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 July 2025 Build 19214710 Edited 14 July 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

uFactory has officially exited Early Access!

A new launch trailer comes with it!

Version 2.5 is now live.

Key changes from the previous version:

  • Added glassblowing and petroleum levels.

  • Added progress unlocks as rewards for completing levels.

  • Added a loading screen.

  • Greatly expanded and improved onboarding for new players.

  • Added achievements.

  • Fixed tons of bugs.

For new players:

Please join our Discord to discuss strategy and report bugs: https://discord.gg/VPauAaR

Many bug fix patches are likely to come in the next few days, followed by a modding guide and probably a new level!

Changed files in this update

Windows uFactory-Win Depot 923711
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 923712
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link