uFactory has officially exited Early Access!
A new launch trailer comes with it!
Version 2.5 is now live.
Key changes from the previous version:
Added glassblowing and petroleum levels.
Added progress unlocks as rewards for completing levels.
Added a loading screen.
Greatly expanded and improved onboarding for new players.
Added achievements.
Fixed tons of bugs.
For new players:
Please join our Discord to discuss strategy and report bugs: https://discord.gg/VPauAaR
Many bug fix patches are likely to come in the next few days, followed by a modding guide and probably a new level!
