18 July 2025 Build 19214672 Edited 19 July 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjustments:

1.Significantly lower the requirements for achieving achievements and shorten the game duration.
2.Adjust the probability of the appearance of illusions and reduce the probability of Easter egg illusions.
The same illusion will not appear consecutively after passing one illusion.

Bug Fixes:

1.The issue where the preview of the selected reward card does not display in certain cases.
2.The issue of residual preview cards.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3810921
