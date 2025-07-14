📋 Feature Adjustments:
The total number of gold coins required to unlock the safe is reduced by 40%.
The granted skill of the Rune Word Doom is changed from Aura of Holy Fire to Aura of Holy Ice.
The 25 poison damage bonus of the Poisonous Dragon's Claw is changed from a 4-piece set bonus to a base attribute.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed the issue where the tips would not immediately appear after picking up and dropping equipment with a mouse click.
Fixed the issue where the game would revert to a previous save in certain situations.
Fixed the issue where the game would hang at 95% when entering in certain situations.
Fixed the issue where equipment might be lost during trading in certain situations.
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community
Changed files in this update