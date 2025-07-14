 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19214606
📋 Feature Adjustments:

  • The total number of gold coins required to unlock the safe is reduced by 40%.

  • The granted skill of the Rune Word Doom is changed from Aura of Holy Fire to Aura of Holy Ice.

  • The 25 poison damage bonus of the Poisonous Dragon's Claw is changed from a 4-piece set bonus to a base attribute.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue where the tips would not immediately appear after picking up and dropping equipment with a mouse click.

  • Fixed the issue where the game would revert to a previous save in certain situations.

  • Fixed the issue where the game would hang at 95% when entering in certain situations.

  • Fixed the issue where equipment might be lost during trading in certain situations.

