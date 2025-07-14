📋 Feature Adjustments:

The 25 poison damage bonus of the Poisonous Dragon's Claw is changed from a 4-piece set bonus to a base attribute.

The granted skill of the Rune Word Doom is changed from Aura of Holy Fire to Aura of Holy Ice.

The total number of gold coins required to unlock the safe is reduced by 40%.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Fixed the issue where the tips would not immediately appear after picking up and dropping equipment with a mouse click.

Fixed the issue where the game would revert to a previous save in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where the game would hang at 95% when entering in certain situations.