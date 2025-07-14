Hey Adventurers, The latest Paws Against the World update is here, packed with new features, fixes, and tweaks to enhance the zombie-slaying. Here’s what’s new:

New Placeable Weapon: Deploy the Sunflower Plant for strategic combat.

Slot Machine Enhancements: Added animated handle movement visual. Display number of Free Tickets available. Exchange loot for tickets at the Slot Machine. Fixed missing translations for all languages (except English). Refreshes ticket count after purchases.

Adrenaline Boost Upgrade: Increased duration via Claw Codex upgrades.

Extra Abilities: Added +2 ability slots, with a display showing available slots during gameplay.

Animal Descriptions: New in-game item to view your character’s unique description.

Tree Loot Tweaks: Slightly increased time for loot to appear after destroying trees. Fixed loot dropping outside tree positions.

Bug Fixes: Fixed weapon upgrades beyond level 10. Corrected magic damage bug (from previous patch). Fixed Meerkat effigies causing lag (improvements ongoing).

Game Balance: Balanced Sentinel Effigy and other game values (continued from last patch).

Stay tuned for more!