- - The way named loot is obtained has been significantly overhauled. Previously, each ‘race’ of monster had its own shared loot pool. This was problematic for many reasons, and limited our ability to place named monsters around. Now, every named mob in the game has its own unique loot table.
- - Added many new named monsters to be found, each with their own unique loot table.
- - Added over 150 items to the game, including a ton of ROG base types. These new base types include weapons spanning the entirety of the leveling process, and will help players make incremental upgrades as they progress. Additionally, many new non-weapon base types have implicit modifiers such as +health or +mana to further assist in the early game.
- - Did a complete rebalance of all weapons in the game. This change normalizes the amount of power granted by weapons. Early game weapons should be more powerful, and late game weapons have been reduced. Generally speaking, weapons have a damage value range from 4 on the low end to 15 on the high end. Additionally, the amount of delay a weapon type has is now much more consistent across the board.
- - Multiplicative scaling mods (+x% melee damage, for example) have been reduced significantly. The goal for the system is to have to trade off several slots for the bonuses, and for it not to simply be "free". We'll continue to monitor and adjust how impactful this system is.
- - Added very rare "+ to Elemental Pet Level" mods on items. This helps the Elementalist have additional scaling options in the late game. If this proves a popular and desirable avenue, will see about expanding its availability and adjusting base stats of pets to compensate.
- - Rebalanced the starting stats of all classes to allow for a sturdier early game. This should help new characters get their footing before they start to find gear.
- - Adjusted the amount of HP gained from stamina at higher levels. Certain item combinations were giving too much HP, to the point of characters being immortal.
- - Adjusted the exp curve throughout the game. This should help players obtain a bit more gear appropriate to their level before leveling up.
- - Rebalanced the difficulty of several higher end mobs in the game. Additionally, there were many outliers throughout that were too powerful for their area. These monsters have been brought in line.
- - Endurance costs for all Melee Styles have been cut in half. Endurance Regeneration has also been cut in half. This allows for more actions to be performed on a full endurance bar, but it takes longer to recover after depleting it. Endurance should be less of a consideration now in most cases where players are not hasted.
- - The windows for performing a reactionary parry, evade, or block style have been widened by 10%.
- - Icebolt's snare effect has been increased from 6 seconds to 12 seconds.
- - Rogue Bombs have had their individual cooldowns reduced from 30s per use to 20s per use.
- - Fixed a bug where Rogue offhanded attacks would fail to fire if you began combat using a style - this could also lead to a desynced state where you could never do offhand damage if the bug occurred.
- - Fixed a bug where Chance to Avoid Endurance cost was using the wrong values.
- - Deployed a fix that could allow characters of another class to obtain reaver spells when playing online. Please let us know if this issue happens again, as it is incredibly rare and hard to reproduce.
Legends of Old Patch 07.14.2025
Update notes via Steam Community
The following is a large patch which significantly overhauls certain portions of the game. If you've been waiting to create an alt, now's a good time to do so!
