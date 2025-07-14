This patch brings you a fresh new interface for the journals! I've also improved performance for cutscenes and reduced the disk size more.

Chapter 2's official trailer is done, and awaiting release. Stay tuned!

Bug fixes

Dropping a Portcullis gate now produces adequate sound to attract enemies

Fixed issue where certain 'noise reporting' didn't alert an enemy

UI/Graphics

Burning monster now leaves a trail of fire behind it as it walks

Journal overhaul - now a single journal page over a blurred background with title and paragraph improvements

Storage/Performance