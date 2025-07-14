This patch brings you a fresh new interface for the journals! I've also improved performance for cutscenes and reduced the disk size more.
Chapter 2's official trailer is done, and awaiting release. Stay tuned!
Bug fixes
Dropping a Portcullis gate now produces adequate sound to attract enemies
Fixed issue where certain 'noise reporting' didn't alert an enemy
UI/Graphics
Burning monster now leaves a trail of fire behind it as it walks
Journal overhaul - now a single journal page over a blurred background with title and paragraph improvements
Storage/Performance
Reduction in 200MB disk size
Cutscenes now 2k, 24fps bink format for improved performance and playback.
Changed files in this update