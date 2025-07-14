 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19214413
This patch brings you a fresh new interface for the journals! I've also improved performance for cutscenes and reduced the disk size more.

Chapter 2's official trailer is done, and awaiting release. Stay tuned!

Bug fixes

  • Dropping a Portcullis gate now produces adequate sound to attract enemies

  • Fixed issue where certain 'noise reporting' didn't alert an enemy

UI/Graphics

  • Burning monster now leaves a trail of fire behind it as it walks

  • Journal overhaul - now a single journal page over a blurred background with title and paragraph improvements

Storage/Performance

  • Reduction in 200MB disk size

  • Cutscenes now 2k, 24fps bink format for improved performance and playback.

